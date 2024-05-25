TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,971 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

