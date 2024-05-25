TBH Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.