TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 214,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,435. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

