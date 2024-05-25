TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.51. The stock had a trading volume of 122,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

