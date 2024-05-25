TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Linde by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.57. 1,157,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

