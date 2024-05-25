TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,560,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

CAT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,341. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.99 and a 200 day moving average of $314.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.