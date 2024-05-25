TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 22,166,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,858,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
