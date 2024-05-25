TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147,646 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

BUD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. 1,355,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,835. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

