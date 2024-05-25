TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,060. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

