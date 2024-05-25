TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD remained flat at $28.21 during trading hours on Friday. 3,719,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,887. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

