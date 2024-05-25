TCW Group Inc. Buys 105,000 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Star worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Star during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Star in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Star in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star during the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STHO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Insider Transactions at Star

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 117.43%.

In other Star news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $194,334.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 30,253 shares of company stock valued at $366,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Star Profile

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

