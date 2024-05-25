TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,778 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,739. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

