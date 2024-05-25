TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 231.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. 7,601,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

