TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,231 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,444. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

