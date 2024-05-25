TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,966 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $297,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 999,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.