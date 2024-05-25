TCW Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Nicholas Financial were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NICK remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

