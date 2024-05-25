TCW Group Inc. Sells 363,234 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,234 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CMPO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 101,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $527.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.