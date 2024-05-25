TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

AMD stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,868,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,877,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

