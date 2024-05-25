TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DHT by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 39.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Price Performance

DHT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,215,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

