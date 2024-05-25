TD Cowen Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $10.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Domo by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

