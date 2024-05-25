Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 13,605,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

