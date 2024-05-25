Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 5,019 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.