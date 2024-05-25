Team Hewins LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,050,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,251,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $146.97. 9,520,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,254. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $353.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

