Team Hewins LLC Invests $381,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $136.04. 2,845,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

