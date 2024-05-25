Team Hewins LLC Invests $392,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 571,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in General Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

