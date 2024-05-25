Team Hewins LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 69.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

