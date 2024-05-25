Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in KB Financial Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. 71,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

