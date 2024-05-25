Team Hewins LLC Takes $374,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,065. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

