Team Hewins LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $985.02. 259,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $944.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $914.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

