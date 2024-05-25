Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Barclays by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 1.6 %

BCS traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.