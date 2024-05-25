Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.53). 127,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 389,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TM17. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.23) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 386.25 ($4.91).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Team17 Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £405.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,266.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.