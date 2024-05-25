Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Stock Price Down 1%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.