Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,202 shares of company stock worth $2,085,611 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

