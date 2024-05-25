Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a neutral rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of LOW opened at $215.21 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

