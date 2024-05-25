Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $657.67 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,792,217,030,483 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.