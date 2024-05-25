TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $151.69 million and $6.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00054722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,880,668 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,409,184 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

