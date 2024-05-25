Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.11

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 63666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Tesco Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

