Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.0 %

TXT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,447. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.