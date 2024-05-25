The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.19

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 1201029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,405,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,904 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,205,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,259,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,165,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,012,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,881,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after buying an additional 239,744 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

