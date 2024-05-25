The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CFO Brian P. Regan Purchases 1,000 Shares

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) CFO Brian P. Regan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 145,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $433.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTW
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manitowoc
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.