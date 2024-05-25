The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CFO Brian P. Regan Purchases 1,000 Shares

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) CFO Brian P. Regan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 145,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $433.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

