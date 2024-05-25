The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.02.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $154.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.