The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,771 shares of company stock worth $8,985,497. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

SHW stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $223.28 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

