The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.84. 1,011,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $223.28 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.