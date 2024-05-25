Tidemark LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 174,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

