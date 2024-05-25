Tidemark LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

