Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,857,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,736. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

