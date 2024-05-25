Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Myecfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 222,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $25.32.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.