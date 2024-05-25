Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 576,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $425.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

