Toby Robert Pierce Buys 25,000 Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Toby Robert Pierce acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$10,375.00.

Toby Robert Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TAG Oil alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Toby Robert Pierce acquired 25,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$11,375.00.

TAG Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.14. TAG Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.10 price target on TAG Oil and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAG Oil

About TAG Oil

(Get Free Report)

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.