Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

